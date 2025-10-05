Controversy Erupts Over Bal Thackeray's Death Claims
NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam for his 'disgusting' comments on Bal Thackeray's death, which have sparked controversy. Kadam alleged that Thackeray's death was kept under wraps for two days, leading to backlash from rival Shiv Sena factions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday condemned the remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam regarding the death of Bal Thackeray, describing them as 'disgusting.'
Kadam made startling claims at the Dussehra rally, suggesting that the Shiv Sena founder's death had been concealed for two days in 2012 and that his fingerprints were taken during this period.
The remarks have sparked outrage among rival Shiv Sena factions, with some leaders branding Kadam as a 'traitor' and 'disloyal person.' Sule has called for an end to such distasteful political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andrej Babis: A Political Resurgence Amid Controversy
Trump's Federal Actions Stir Controversy Amid Protests and Legal Battles
Tragedy at Navi Mumbai School: Principal Booked After Student's Suicide
Tragic Turn: Housing Complex Murder in Navi Mumbai
Russia's Engine Deal with Pakistan Sparks Controversy in India