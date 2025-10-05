Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bal Thackeray's Death Claims

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam for his 'disgusting' comments on Bal Thackeray's death, which have sparked controversy. Kadam alleged that Thackeray's death was kept under wraps for two days, leading to backlash from rival Shiv Sena factions.

Updated: 05-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:37 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday condemned the remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam regarding the death of Bal Thackeray, describing them as 'disgusting.'

Kadam made startling claims at the Dussehra rally, suggesting that the Shiv Sena founder's death had been concealed for two days in 2012 and that his fingerprints were taken during this period.

The remarks have sparked outrage among rival Shiv Sena factions, with some leaders branding Kadam as a 'traitor' and 'disloyal person.' Sule has called for an end to such distasteful political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

