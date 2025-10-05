Controversy Erupts Over Bal Thackeray's Death Claims

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Sunday condemned the remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam regarding the death of Bal Thackeray, describing them as 'disgusting.'

Kadam made startling claims at the Dussehra rally, suggesting that the Shiv Sena founder's death had been concealed for two days in 2012 and that his fingerprints were taken during this period.

The remarks have sparked outrage among rival Shiv Sena factions, with some leaders branding Kadam as a 'traitor' and 'disloyal person.' Sule has called for an end to such distasteful political discourse.

