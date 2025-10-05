Thackeray Family Tensions: Political Alliances and Civic Poll Impacts

On Sunday, BJP leaders dismissed speculations about a potential alliance between Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), downplaying its potential impact on the upcoming civic polls.

Senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar remarked that despite being family, the Thackeray cousins have previously not aligned politically. He criticized Uddhav for lack of constructive work and pointed to more pressing concerns for voters, like the plight of farmers impacted by excessive rainfall in Marathwada.

This response came after the Thackerays' joint appearance at a family event and increased meetings post their joint victory rally, leading to talks of a renewed partnership. However, BJP members like Pravin Darekar remain unfazed, asserting that an MNS-Sena (UBT) alliance won't threaten the ruling coalition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)