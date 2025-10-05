Left Menu

Political Speculation: Stability Amid CM Change Rumors

Senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy dismissed rumors about a change in the Chief Minister's position in Karnataka. Emphasizing Siddaramaiah's tenure based on party elections, he argued against political unrest, stressing party unity and electoral results amidst speculations of a shift to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:47 IST
Political Speculation: Stability Amid CM Change Rumors
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has quashed ongoing rumors regarding a change in the Chief Minister of Karnataka, labeling them as 'irrelevant'. He reaffirmed that Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year term, as decided by the majority of Congress legislators.

Addressing speculations about Deputy CM D K Shivakumar taking over, Rayareddy stated that aspirational politics are common but emphasized Siddaramaiah's election by party members. He dismissed claims of a mid-tenure change, stressing the absence of any official plans to replace the current CM.

Despite political conjecture about power-sharing agreements, Rayareddy highlighted internal party consultations leading to Siddaramaiah's leadership. He underscored the party's commitment to stability and the peaceful political climate, denying any imminent political upheaval within Congress's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025