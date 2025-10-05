Political Speculation: Stability Amid CM Change Rumors

Senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has quashed ongoing rumors regarding a change in the Chief Minister of Karnataka, labeling them as 'irrelevant'. He reaffirmed that Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year term, as decided by the majority of Congress legislators.

Addressing speculations about Deputy CM D K Shivakumar taking over, Rayareddy stated that aspirational politics are common but emphasized Siddaramaiah's election by party members. He dismissed claims of a mid-tenure change, stressing the absence of any official plans to replace the current CM.

Despite political conjecture about power-sharing agreements, Rayareddy highlighted internal party consultations leading to Siddaramaiah's leadership. He underscored the party's commitment to stability and the peaceful political climate, denying any imminent political upheaval within Congress's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)