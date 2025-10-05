Left Menu

Treadmill Mishap: A Cautionary Tale from Kerala BJP President

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar experienced minor injuries after a treadmill mishap. He humorously shared the event on Facebook, warning about the dangers of using a phone while on a treadmill. Pictures of his bruises accompanied his message, reminding followers to exercise caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:13 IST
Treadmill Mishap: A Cautionary Tale from Kerala BJP President
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar suffered minor injuries on Sunday due to a treadmill accident.

In a humorous Facebook post, Chandrasekhar shared images of his head bruises, emphasizing the perils of multitasking on a treadmill when answering a phone call.

The former union minister jokingly reinforced that the moral of his story is to use phones cautiously during workout sessions, though he did not specify where the incident took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

Trump's Claim on Bin Laden Warning and SEALs' Historic Raid

 Global
2
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon

 Global
3
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
4
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025