Treadmill Mishap: A Cautionary Tale from Kerala BJP President
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar experienced minor injuries after a treadmill mishap. He humorously shared the event on Facebook, warning about the dangers of using a phone while on a treadmill. Pictures of his bruises accompanied his message, reminding followers to exercise caution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:13 IST
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar suffered minor injuries on Sunday due to a treadmill accident.
In a humorous Facebook post, Chandrasekhar shared images of his head bruises, emphasizing the perils of multitasking on a treadmill when answering a phone call.
The former union minister jokingly reinforced that the moral of his story is to use phones cautiously during workout sessions, though he did not specify where the incident took place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
