Farooq Abdullah's Road to Recovery: A Week of Hospitalization

Farooq Abdullah, the esteemed president of the National Conference and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been discharged from the hospital following a week of medical care, party officials announced on Sunday.

The 87-year-old political leader was admitted due to an abdominal infection that developed last Tuesday, necessitating treatment at a private hospital.

According to party sources, Abdullah's recovery has been satisfactory. It's noteworthy that he had undergone a kidney transplant back in December 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)