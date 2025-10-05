Farooq Abdullah's Road to Recovery: A Week of Hospitalization
Farooq Abdullah, 87, president of the National Conference and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was discharged from the hospital after a week of treatment for an abdominal infection. Party leaders confirmed his satisfactory recovery. Abdullah previously underwent a kidney transplant in December 2014.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, the esteemed president of the National Conference and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been discharged from the hospital following a week of medical care, party officials announced on Sunday.
The 87-year-old political leader was admitted due to an abdominal infection that developed last Tuesday, necessitating treatment at a private hospital.
According to party sources, Abdullah's recovery has been satisfactory. It's noteworthy that he had undergone a kidney transplant back in December 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement