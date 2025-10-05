Left Menu

NCP Accuses Maharashtra Government of Neglecting Farmers' Crisis

The NCP (SP) criticizes Maharashtra's government for not submitting a rain-affected farmers' report to the Centre, which is crucial for aid. The party demands a 'wet drought' declaration and loan waivers, expressing concern over the government's priorities, as farmers face heavy rain-induced crop losses.

Updated: 05-10-2025 19:51 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to submit a comprehensive report on rain-affected farmers to the Centre. This report is essential for obtaining federal assistance, yet its absence highlights what the NCP describes as the state's feigned concern for struggling agriculturists.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that the Centre would provide prompt aid once the state submits the necessary documents, Clyde Crasto, the NCP (SP) national spokesperson, questioned the delay. Crasto suggested the state government's inaction is politically motivated, undermining the immediate needs of distressed farmers.

The NCP has called for an immediate declaration of a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra, along with a loan waiver for farmers impacted by severe rains and crop damage. The party believes swift action from the state government is crucial to alleviate the ongoing agrarian crisis. Despite Shah's pledge of support, the NCP remains critical of the state's priorities.

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

