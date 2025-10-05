NCP Accuses Maharashtra Government of Neglecting Farmers' Crisis

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to submit a comprehensive report on rain-affected farmers to the Centre. This report is essential for obtaining federal assistance, yet its absence highlights what the NCP describes as the state's feigned concern for struggling agriculturists.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that the Centre would provide prompt aid once the state submits the necessary documents, Clyde Crasto, the NCP (SP) national spokesperson, questioned the delay. Crasto suggested the state government's inaction is politically motivated, undermining the immediate needs of distressed farmers.

The NCP has called for an immediate declaration of a 'wet drought' in Maharashtra, along with a loan waiver for farmers impacted by severe rains and crop damage. The party believes swift action from the state government is crucial to alleviate the ongoing agrarian crisis. Despite Shah's pledge of support, the NCP remains critical of the state's priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)