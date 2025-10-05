Tensions Escalate: India and Pakistan Trade Threats Amid Military Conflicts

In a tense exchange of threats reminiscent of previous hostilities, India's military leadership has sent a stern warning to Pakistan over its alleged support for terrorism. This comes as India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi underscored the country's readiness to take decisive action in the face of aggression.

In response to these declarations, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif cautioned India against any military confrontations by emphasizing potential repercussions. He characterized Indian leadership's statements as attempts to regain credibility post a claimed defeat in earlier skirmishes, cautioning that future scores might not favor India.

The friction follows Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces targeted alleged terror infrastructures within Pakistani-controlled regions, prompting a swift, although short-lived, cessation of military actions. As tensions linger over territorial disputes such as the Sir Creek sector, both nations continue to posture aggressively, placing regional stability at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)