Manipur BJP Crisis: MLAs Await Central Leadership Decision

A political storm brews in Manipur as BJP MLA Th Shyamkumar hinted at resigning if the central leadership fails to meet them. The legislators demand an appointment to discuss the formation of a popular government in the state.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Shyamkumar expressed his frustration at Imphal airport, stating that remaining as BJP MLAs holds no meaning without central support. He, along with at least nine other Manipur MLAs, headed to the capital to seek other options if their demands are unmet.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh leads the delegation aiming to address key issues like the formation of a popular government and challenges concerning internally displaced people and national highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)