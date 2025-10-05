Remembering Ashk Ali Tank: A Political Stalwart's Legacy
Ashk Ali Tank, a former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader, passed away aged 67. He was known for his extensive political career, having served as NSUI and Youth Congress president and chaired the minority commission. His demise prompted condolences from several political figures, highlighting his dedication and impact.
Ashk Ali Tank, an esteemed Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member, passed away on Sunday at the age of 67, after battling illness for some time. His final moments were spent at his home on Sikar road in Jaipur.
The political world mourns his loss as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, along with other leaders, extended their condolences.
Gehlot reflected on Tank's career, noting his achievements, including roles as president of the NSUI and Youth Congress, and chairman of the minority commission. Tank's dedication to his duties and his contributions to the political landscape were emphasized as a significant personal loss to Gehlot.
