INDIA Bloc's Strategic Seat-Sharing Decision Looms Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, the INDIA bloc is poised to reveal its seat-sharing strategy. Leaders gathered at the residence of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to iron out details, aiming for a public announcement within days.

Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, emerging from the discussions, hinted at a finalized formula, though withholding specifics until the planned press conference. Meanwhile, Alok Mehta of the RJD indicated some unresolved issues concerning new allies remain.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar and AICC's Krishna Allavaru pinpointed 'seat-sharing' and 'prospective candidates' as top priorities. As the Election Commission, led by Gyanesh Kumar, concluded its review of the state's electoral preparedness, the timeline for the election completion was affirmed to precede November 22.

