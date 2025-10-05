Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's Strategic Seat-Sharing Decision Looms Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

As the Bihar assembly polls draw near, the INDIA bloc is set to announce its seat-sharing formula. Key coalition leaders met at Tejashwi Yadav's residence, finalizing negotiations. Vikassheel Insan Party's Mukesh Sahni confirmed an upcoming announcement, while RJD's Alok Mehta hinted at pending details. The Election Commission wraps up state preparedness assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:33 IST
With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, the INDIA bloc is poised to reveal its seat-sharing strategy. Leaders gathered at the residence of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to iron out details, aiming for a public announcement within days.

Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, emerging from the discussions, hinted at a finalized formula, though withholding specifics until the planned press conference. Meanwhile, Alok Mehta of the RJD indicated some unresolved issues concerning new allies remain.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar and AICC's Krishna Allavaru pinpointed 'seat-sharing' and 'prospective candidates' as top priorities. As the Election Commission, led by Gyanesh Kumar, concluded its review of the state's electoral preparedness, the timeline for the election completion was affirmed to precede November 22.

