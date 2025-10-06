Left Menu

Syria's Transitional Election: A Step Toward Democracy or Power Consolidation?

Syria's first parliamentary elections since the rebel-led ousting of Bashar Assad mark a significant step in its political transition. The People's Assembly will draft a new elections law and constitution. While critics argue the election system consolidates existing power, it is seen by some as a sign of progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 06-10-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria has conducted its first parliamentary elections following the rebel-led ousting of autocratic leader Bashar Assad. Nearly a year post-offensive, the country is navigating a challenging political transition amid remnants of civil unrest.

The People's Assembly, tasked with enacting new elections law and drafting a constitution, faces criticism for potentially favoring well-connected candidates. With two-thirds of the 210-member seats elected through province-based colleges, the interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa appoints the remaining seats, prompting debates around electoral transparency.

Despite setbacks, such as postponed elections in certain provinces, many, like Damascus doctor Lina Daaboul, have embraced their democratic role. While critics question the process's democratic depth, supporters highlight newfound electoral freedoms compared to Assad's era, marking it as a crucial democratic milestone for Syria.

