Trump's Navy Salute Amid Government Shutdown

Amidst a government shutdown, President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Virginia, to commemorate the Navy's 250th anniversary, emphasizing his admiration for the Navy while rallying for his political agenda. The government shutdown, sparking divisive blame, was not enough to deter the president from celebrating the Navy's accomplishments.

The event, attended by 10,000 people and featuring military displays, served as a platform for Trump to criticize Democratic lawmakers over halted military pay and attack policies affecting the Affordable Care Act. Trump pledged support for service members' pay amidst political turmoil, promising funding once the government reopens.

Alongside top military leaders, Trump highlighted the Navy's undefeated record and pitched military involvement in domestic issues like quelling unrest and fighting drug cartels. This event underscored the administration's push to entail the military in advancing Trump's domestic policies, an approach criticized by state leaders and contested in court.

