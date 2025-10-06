Left Menu

Trump's Navy Salute Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump attended a Navy anniversary event in Norfolk, Virginia, amid a government shutdown. He praised the Navy's accomplishments while also addressing political opponents and rallying support. The event showcased military might, including the deployment of Navy SEALs and fighter jets. Trump emphasized the need for military involvement in domestic affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norfolk | Updated: 06-10-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 03:16 IST
Trump's Navy Salute Amid Government Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst a government shutdown, President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Virginia, to commemorate the Navy's 250th anniversary, emphasizing his admiration for the Navy while rallying for his political agenda. The government shutdown, sparking divisive blame, was not enough to deter the president from celebrating the Navy's accomplishments.

The event, attended by 10,000 people and featuring military displays, served as a platform for Trump to criticize Democratic lawmakers over halted military pay and attack policies affecting the Affordable Care Act. Trump pledged support for service members' pay amidst political turmoil, promising funding once the government reopens.

Alongside top military leaders, Trump highlighted the Navy's undefeated record and pitched military involvement in domestic issues like quelling unrest and fighting drug cartels. This event underscored the administration's push to entail the military in advancing Trump's domestic policies, an approach criticized by state leaders and contested in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
2
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States
3
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
4
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025