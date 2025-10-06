Ecuador's Political Storm: Fuel, Protests, and a Nation on Edge
Tensions mount in Ecuador as opposing groups rally for and against President Daniel Noboa after a state of emergency is imposed in response to protests over fuel subsidy cuts. The Indigenous-led demonstrations, marked by slogans and clashes, have led to calls for international oversight amid a growing national crisis.
In a tense atmosphere, protesters both supporting and opposing Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa gathered in Quito on Sunday following the implementation of a state of emergency across 10 provinces.
The demonstrations, spearheaded by the nation's largest Indigenous group, erupted after the government decided to remove a fuel subsidy, causing diesel prices to spike dramatically.
While no injuries or arrests were reported on Sunday, police resorted to tear gas to disperse some protesters. The situation remains volatile as authorities enforce restrictions on assembly while allowing peaceful protests.
