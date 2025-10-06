Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Storm: Fuel, Protests, and a Nation on Edge

Tensions mount in Ecuador as opposing groups rally for and against President Daniel Noboa after a state of emergency is imposed in response to protests over fuel subsidy cuts. The Indigenous-led demonstrations, marked by slogans and clashes, have led to calls for international oversight amid a growing national crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 06-10-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 06:15 IST
Ecuador's Political Storm: Fuel, Protests, and a Nation on Edge
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a tense atmosphere, protesters both supporting and opposing Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa gathered in Quito on Sunday following the implementation of a state of emergency across 10 provinces.

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the nation's largest Indigenous group, erupted after the government decided to remove a fuel subsidy, causing diesel prices to spike dramatically.

While no injuries or arrests were reported on Sunday, police resorted to tear gas to disperse some protesters. The situation remains volatile as authorities enforce restrictions on assembly while allowing peaceful protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
2
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States
3
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
4
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025