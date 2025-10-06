Ecuador's Political Storm: Fuel, Protests, and a Nation on Edge

In a tense atmosphere, protesters both supporting and opposing Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa gathered in Quito on Sunday following the implementation of a state of emergency across 10 provinces.

The demonstrations, spearheaded by the nation's largest Indigenous group, erupted after the government decided to remove a fuel subsidy, causing diesel prices to spike dramatically.

While no injuries or arrests were reported on Sunday, police resorted to tear gas to disperse some protesters. The situation remains volatile as authorities enforce restrictions on assembly while allowing peaceful protests.

