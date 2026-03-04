Dutch Government Considers Supporting French Naval Mission

The Dutch government is deliberating on a French proposal to participate in a Mediterranean mission designed to safeguard maritime traffic threatened by the mounting crisis in the Middle East.

France has requested the involvement of a Dutch air defence and command frigate to assist its flagship, the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, as announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This collaboration aims to fortify the security of vital sea lanes amid escalating regional tensions, reflecting a broader European solidarity in maritime defense.