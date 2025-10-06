Illinois Governor Criticizes Trump Over Texas National Guard Deployment

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed disapproval over President Donald Trump's recent decision to deploy 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations across the United States.

Governor Pritzker used social media as a platform to urge Texas Governor Greg Abbott to step in. He called on Abbott to immediately withdraw support for this decision and to refuse any coordination efforts related to the deployment.

This move by the Trump administration has sparked concern among state leaders, raising questions about the appropriateness of deploying military resources for domestic issues within states.

