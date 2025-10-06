Left Menu

Illinois Governor Criticizes Trump Over Texas National Guard Deployment

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized President Trump's decision to deploy 400 Texas National Guard members to Illinois and other states. He urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reject the order and refuse coordination, expressing concern over the use of military resources in domestic matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 07:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed disapproval over President Donald Trump's recent decision to deploy 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations across the United States.

Governor Pritzker used social media as a platform to urge Texas Governor Greg Abbott to step in. He called on Abbott to immediately withdraw support for this decision and to refuse any coordination efforts related to the deployment.

This move by the Trump administration has sparked concern among state leaders, raising questions about the appropriateness of deploying military resources for domestic issues within states.

