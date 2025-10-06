Bari Weiss Steps In: A Radical Centrist Shakes Up CBS News

Bari Weiss has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, following Paramount Skydance's acquisition of her online publication, The Free Press. The move is seen as unconventional given Weiss's lack of direct broadcast experience.

Despite her untraditional path to this role, Weiss brings a strong independent perspective to CBS, having built her career on challenging mainstream media institutions. Her journalistic approach emphasizes storytelling that navigates beyond ideological constraints.

This new chapter in Weiss's career comes as CBS attempts to rejuvenate its storied newsroom amidst shifting audience demands. Weiss's independent streak and reputation for challenging norms may offer a fresh lens through which the network connects with viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)