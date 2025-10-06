Haryana CM takes part in International Gita Mahotsav in Japan

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is on a three-day official visit to Japan, on Monday said the Bhagavad Gita is not merely a religious scripture, but a philosophy of life.

''The teachings of Karma Yoga, truth, duty, and inner strength contained in it are as relevant today as they were thousands of years ago,'' Saini said while addressing the International Gita Mahotsav in Japan as chief guest.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana CM, who is leading a high-level delegation, reached Tokyo in Japan seeking to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase the state as a leading destination for global investors.

At the Gita Mahotsav, Saini conveyed the message of India's eternal culture and spirituality to the world.

The Gita is not merely a religious scripture, but a philosophy of life, he said.

The aim of the Haryana government is to spread the universal principles of the Gita to every corner of the world, so that humanity can find the path of peace, harmony, and cooperation, the CM added.

Saini, according to an official statement here, said with the efforts of India's Ministry of External Affairs, the International Gita Mahotsav is being organised on Japanese soil.

He further said that the International Gita Mahotsav has now been celebrated in several countries outside India, including Mauritius, London, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, the UK, and Indonesia. Continuing this tradition, he said that the Ministry of External Affairs is now organising the festival through Indian embassies in 40 countries.

Saini said that organising the Gita Mahotsav in Japan is proof that Haryana's cultural heritage is transcending borders to spread the message of spiritual unity and global peace across the world.

The teachings of Lord Shri Krishna continue to guide humanity, and the echo of his eternal message on Japanese soil stands as a living symbol of this cultural harmony, he said.

The CM emphasised that the solutions to all the problems of the 21st century lie within the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. By embracing it's teachings in daily life, universal harmony can be achieved.

A careful reading of the Gita reveals that its core message is for a person to perform his duties righteously, act justly, and uphold social order, he said.

Saini said that Japan and India share a relationship that dates back centuries.

''Buddhism reached Japan in the 6th century from India, and since then, the people of both nations have shared deep cultural ties,'' he said.

The holy Gita is a divine beacon of light that transcends time, place, and boundaries. Though the wisdom of the Gita was delivered in India by Lord Shri Krishna, it belongs to the entire world. It is not a scripture of any one religion but a guide for all of humanity, he said.

