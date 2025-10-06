Left Menu

Sikkim CM Meets PM Modi: Discusses State Growth and GST 2.0

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues of historical, social, political, and cultural significance for Sikkim. They talked about the positive impact of GST 2.0 on the state. Tamang reiterated an invitation for Modi to visit Sikkim, showcasing pride in the PM's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:18 IST
Sikkim CM Meets PM Modi: Discusses State Growth and GST 2.0
Sikkim Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss significant state issues encompassing historical, social, political, and cultural dimensions.

Tamang expressed his gratitude towards Modi's leadership, attributing Sikkim's progress towards a vibrant, self-reliant state to the PM's support.

Remarkably, Tamang lauded the recent GST 2.0 launch, emphasizing its role in simplifying business operations and reducing tax burdens. He renewed a previous invitation for Modi to visit Sikkim after weather-related cancellations of earlier plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025