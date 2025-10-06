Sikkim CM Meets PM Modi: Discusses State Growth and GST 2.0

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss significant state issues encompassing historical, social, political, and cultural dimensions.

Tamang expressed his gratitude towards Modi's leadership, attributing Sikkim's progress towards a vibrant, self-reliant state to the PM's support.

Remarkably, Tamang lauded the recent GST 2.0 launch, emphasizing its role in simplifying business operations and reducing tax burdens. He renewed a previous invitation for Modi to visit Sikkim after weather-related cancellations of earlier plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)