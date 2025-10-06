Left Menu

A Golden Decade: The Rise of the Indian Air Force

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel heralds a golden decade for the Indian Air Force under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Celebrating its 93rd anniversary, the IAF is recognized globally for its advancements and prowess, especially noted for its role in Operation Sindoor, showcasing exceptional courage and strategic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reflecting on a decade of transformation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the Indian Air Force's immense progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. Patel's remarks came during a ceremony at the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, commemorating the IAF's 93rd anniversary since its foundation on October 8, 1932.

Chief Minister Patel underscored the modernization journey the IAF has embarked upon in recent years, highlighting key acquisitions like the Rafale jet and cutting-edge technology. He advocated that this evolution has elevated the IAF to one of the world's formidable air forces, attributing substantial credit to its performance in Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the personnel, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor highlighted the IAF's readiness and responsiveness, from disaster relief to strategic military operations. The IAF's exemplary handling of Operation Sindoor drew accolades and inspired air forces worldwide, emphasizing its tactical superiority and unwavering commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

