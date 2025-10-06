Lula Seeks Tariff Relief from Trump
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva requested U.S. President Donald Trump to eliminate the 40% tariff on Brazilian goods. In a cordial 30-minute phone conversation held on Monday, both leaders agreed to meet in person soon.
In a strategic move to ease trade tensions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call to remove the 40% tariff on Brazilian products.
According to a statement from Brazil's government, the two leaders engaged in a congenial 30-minute conversation on Monday.
Both heads of state expressed a willingness to continue discussions in person, with a meeting planned for the near future.
