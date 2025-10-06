Left Menu

Lula Seeks Tariff Relief from Trump

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva requested U.S. President Donald Trump to eliminate the 40% tariff on Brazilian goods. In a cordial 30-minute phone conversation held on Monday, both leaders agreed to meet in person soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to ease trade tensions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call to remove the 40% tariff on Brazilian products.

According to a statement from Brazil's government, the two leaders engaged in a congenial 30-minute conversation on Monday.

Both heads of state expressed a willingness to continue discussions in person, with a meeting planned for the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

