Lula Seeks Tariff Relief from Trump

In a strategic move to ease trade tensions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call to remove the 40% tariff on Brazilian products.

According to a statement from Brazil's government, the two leaders engaged in a congenial 30-minute conversation on Monday.

Both heads of state expressed a willingness to continue discussions in person, with a meeting planned for the near future.

