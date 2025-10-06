Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Moves: Pre-Election Mega Projects Unveiled in Nuapada

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced over Rs 1,100 crore projects for Nuapada ahead of a by-election, with significant investments in irrigation and welfare. This includes upgrading Khariar Road NAC to a municipality and forming two new NACs, amid opposition criticism of election-timed developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:45 IST
In a strategic pre-election move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled developmental projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore for the Nuapada district, coinciding with the announcement of an assembly by-election.

Highlighting a commitment to infrastructure and welfare, Majhi launched initiatives focusing on irrigation development valued at Rs 802 crore and Rs 75 crore aimed at community welfare. He emphasized the pivotal role of these projects in supporting the region's farmers and residents.

Despite opposition backlash citing the timing of these announcements, Majhi reiterated the state's dedication to Nuapada's advancement, branding the projects as a 'double dhamaka' from the state and central 'double-engine' BJP governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

