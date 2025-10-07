Finnish Leaders to Discuss Key Issues with Trump in Washington

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo are scheduled to visit Washington D.C. on October 9-10 for strategic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by the Finnish government on Monday.

Key topics on the agenda will include the enhancement of bilateral relations between Finland and the United States. The talks will also address avenues for strengthening commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Another critical issue slated for discussion is Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine, as both leaders aim to align strategies and collaborate on this pressing international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)