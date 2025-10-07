Kim Jong Un Endorses Stronger Russia Alliance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed commitment to strengthening the alliance with Russia in a letter to President Putin on his birthday. Kim also reiterated support for Russia's stance on national sovereignty, referencing their treaty and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a letter lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the unwavering alliance between North Korea and Russia. Kim expressed confidence in the future development of this relationship, citing the warm ties between the two nations.
Kim reiterated his support for what he characterized as Russia's 'just struggle' for national sovereignty, a likely allusion to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The commitment was outlined in a message released by North Korea's state news agency KCNA.
The North Korean leader also pledged fidelity to a treaty signed with Russia, underscoring a commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and strengthening international ties between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Delicate Dance: Financing Ukraine with Frozen Russian Assets
EU's Dilemma: Utilizing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
EU's Strategic Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
Ukraine's Domestic Arsenal: A New Phase in the Conflict
Bihar Elections: The Battle of Coalitions and Changing Alliances