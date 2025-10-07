Kim Jong Un Endorses Stronger Russia Alliance

In a letter lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the unwavering alliance between North Korea and Russia. Kim expressed confidence in the future development of this relationship, citing the warm ties between the two nations.

Kim reiterated his support for what he characterized as Russia's 'just struggle' for national sovereignty, a likely allusion to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The commitment was outlined in a message released by North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

The North Korean leader also pledged fidelity to a treaty signed with Russia, underscoring a commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and strengthening international ties between the two countries.

