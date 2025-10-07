Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Endorses Stronger Russia Alliance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed commitment to strengthening the alliance with Russia in a letter to President Putin on his birthday. Kim also reiterated support for Russia's stance on national sovereignty, referencing their treaty and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Updated: 07-10-2025 03:18 IST
  Country:
  • South Korea

In a letter lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the unwavering alliance between North Korea and Russia. Kim expressed confidence in the future development of this relationship, citing the warm ties between the two nations.

Kim reiterated his support for what he characterized as Russia's 'just struggle' for national sovereignty, a likely allusion to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The commitment was outlined in a message released by North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

The North Korean leader also pledged fidelity to a treaty signed with Russia, underscoring a commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation and strengthening international ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

