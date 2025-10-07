Middle East Tensions: Israel and Hamas in Ongoing Conflict

Two years after the conflict sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel, the militant group's strength wanes, yet the struggle persists. Israel's military prowess dominates the region, but achieving its core goals remains elusive, leaving the future uncertain.

The deadliest assault on Israeli territory triggered a harsh military campaign, decimating Gaza and its populace. The conflict radiated across the Middle East, involving Lebanon's Hezbollah, militant factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, alongside Iran, suffering heavy losses in 12 days of Israeli conflict.

Amid hostilities, Hamas retains captives and influence over Gaza's ruins, while ceasefire talks resume, steered by US President Donald Trump. Israel's international isolation grows, compounded by accusations of war crimes, while divisions and protests wrack the nation, stalling both hostages' return and judicial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)