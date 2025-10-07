Left Menu

Middle East Tensions: Israel and Hamas in Ongoing Conflict

The conflict initiated by Hamas's attack on Israel continues to evolve, with Israel emerging as the dominant military force in the Middle East. However, both sides remain entrenched, with significant human, political, and international repercussions. Efforts for peace persist, but a resolution remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:46 IST
Middle East Tensions: Israel and Hamas in Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two years after the conflict sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel, the militant group's strength wanes, yet the struggle persists. Israel's military prowess dominates the region, but achieving its core goals remains elusive, leaving the future uncertain.

The deadliest assault on Israeli territory triggered a harsh military campaign, decimating Gaza and its populace. The conflict radiated across the Middle East, involving Lebanon's Hezbollah, militant factions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, alongside Iran, suffering heavy losses in 12 days of Israeli conflict.

Amid hostilities, Hamas retains captives and influence over Gaza's ruins, while ceasefire talks resume, steered by US President Donald Trump. Israel's international isolation grows, compounded by accusations of war crimes, while divisions and protests wrack the nation, stalling both hostages' return and judicial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu...

 India
2
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

 Ukraine
3
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

 India
4
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025