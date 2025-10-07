Left Menu

Turning the Page: Brazil and U.S. Signal New Era in Tariff Diplomacy

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced that Presidents Lula and Trump aim to move past recent tariff disputes. Haddad expressed confidence in Lula's negotiation strategy with the U.S., as both leaders plan an upcoming meeting following their recent call addressing trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:14 IST
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed on Tuesday the intentions of Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Donald Trump to resolve recent trade tensions between their countries.

During an interview with Canal Gov, Haddad emphasized his belief in President Lula's strategy to negotiate tariffs with the U.S., expressing optimism about achieving favorable outcomes for Brazil.

Following a phone discussion focused on the tariff issues, Lula and Trump agreed to schedule a face-to-face meeting to further improve relations and trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

