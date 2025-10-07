Left Menu

BJP Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks with Regional Allies for Bihar Polls

Senior BJP leaders, including Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, held discussions with Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan about seat distribution for state elections. The LJP seeks key constituencies and assembly seats per their last partnership with the BJP-led NDA. Election scheduling has been announced, but alliances remain under negotiation.

Senior BJP leaders, spearheaded by Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, engaged in discussions with Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. The central issue was the regional party's allocation of seats for the impending state elections, amidst conflicting claims from various BJP allies.

The Lok Janshakti Party, led by Paswan, has expressed interest in specific constituencies considered advantageous for the party. They are pushing for control over a few assembly seats in each of the five Lok Sabha constituencies they secured in the 2024 elections, according to insider sources.

BJP's former alliance with Paswan's party in the 2015 assembly elections saw them contest 43 seats. After exiting the NDA in 2020, LJP's impact dimmed, winning only one out of over 135 contested seats. The Election Commission revealed that Bihar elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14. BJP's alliance strategies, heavily influenced by such historical dynamics, are critical in these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

