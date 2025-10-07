Left Menu

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: BJP Leaders Under Attack

Union Minister B L Verma criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following attacks on BJP leaders in Jalpaiguri. He condemned the lack of action against crimes in the state and mentioned other protests against the government. Verma also launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

In West Bengal, tensions are rising after an attack on two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Union Minister B L Verma has publicly criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her commitment to the people she governs.

The incident occurred when BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted in the landslide-stricken Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district. As attacks on BJP figures become increasingly common, Verma accused the state government of shielding culprits rather than providing justice.

Moreover, unrest isn't limited to West Bengal's political scene. In Bareilly, Verma assured that instigators of public discord would face consequences. He also condemned a recent protest targeting Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Amidst this turmoil, Verma unveiled the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to promote indigenous products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

