Left Menu

H D Deve Gowda Hospitalized: JD(S) Supremo's Health Update

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, was admitted to a private hospital due to a fever. Sources close to him indicate that his condition is not serious, and he is expected to be discharged soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:22 IST
H D Deve Gowda Hospitalized: JD(S) Supremo's Health Update
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been admitted to a private hospital after developing a fever, sources disclosed. The veteran leader, aged 92, is under medical observation.

According to sources familiar with his condition, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader is likely to be discharged by tomorrow. His health is reportedly stable.

Deve Gowda, who remains an influential political figure, continues to receive attention and care during his hospital stay as physicians monitor his recovery closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India
2
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
3
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
4
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025