H D Deve Gowda Hospitalized: JD(S) Supremo's Health Update
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, was admitted to a private hospital due to a fever. Sources close to him indicate that his condition is not serious, and he is expected to be discharged soon.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been admitted to a private hospital after developing a fever, sources disclosed. The veteran leader, aged 92, is under medical observation.
According to sources familiar with his condition, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader is likely to be discharged by tomorrow. His health is reportedly stable.
Deve Gowda, who remains an influential political figure, continues to receive attention and care during his hospital stay as physicians monitor his recovery closely.
