H D Deve Gowda Hospitalized: JD(S) Supremo's Health Update

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been admitted to a private hospital after developing a fever, sources disclosed. The veteran leader, aged 92, is under medical observation.

According to sources familiar with his condition, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader is likely to be discharged by tomorrow. His health is reportedly stable.

Deve Gowda, who remains an influential political figure, continues to receive attention and care during his hospital stay as physicians monitor his recovery closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)