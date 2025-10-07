NDA Gears Up for Ghatshila Bypoll Battle Against JMM

The Jharkhand BJP, led by President Babulal Marandi, is preparing for a fierce contest in the Ghatshila assembly by-election against the ruling JMM-led alliance. This comes following the Election Commission's announcement of the bypoll, scheduled for November 11, after the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren.

BJP leaders, including Marandi, have accused the JMM-led government of stagnation in state development, blaming them for corruption, lawlessness, and resource exploitation, such as sand and stone smuggling. They argue that essential public services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure have suffered severely under the current administration.

In a strategic meeting, NDA constituents, including AJSU Party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto and JDU state president Khiru Mahto, emphasized their determination to contest the bypoll with unity and strength. With nominations closing on October 21, the NDA aims to secure a win to challenge the existing regime effectively.

