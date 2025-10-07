Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed anticipation for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit. During a phone conversation, both leaders reviewed bilateral progress and reinforced their dedication to enhancing the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday by extending his warm wishes. The gesture comes ahead of the anticipated India-Russia annual summit.

In their conversation, Indian sources reported that the two leaders reviewed progress on mutual interests and pledged to further fortify the strategic partnership between their nations.

Modi eagerly anticipates welcoming President Putin to India for the early December summit, indicating the ongoing commitment to strengthening India-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

