Strengthening Ties: Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed anticipation for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit. During a phone conversation, both leaders reviewed bilateral progress and reinforced their dedication to enhancing the India-Russia strategic partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday by extending his warm wishes. The gesture comes ahead of the anticipated India-Russia annual summit.
In their conversation, Indian sources reported that the two leaders reviewed progress on mutual interests and pledged to further fortify the strategic partnership between their nations.
Modi eagerly anticipates welcoming President Putin to India for the early December summit, indicating the ongoing commitment to strengthening India-Russia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Mumbai Visit: A Leap for Transport and Strategic Partnerships
ChemVolt Global and ElevenEs Forge Strategic Partnership for Battery Solutions in India
PM Narendra Modi conveys to Vladimir Putin that he looks forward to welcoming him in India for India-Russia annual summit.
Power Sector Revamp: TPDDL and BSPHCL Forge Strategic Partnership to Train Future Leaders
OpenAI Amplifies Enterprise Footprint with Strategic Partnerships