Strengthening Ties: Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday by extending his warm wishes. The gesture comes ahead of the anticipated India-Russia annual summit.

In their conversation, Indian sources reported that the two leaders reviewed progress on mutual interests and pledged to further fortify the strategic partnership between their nations.

Modi eagerly anticipates welcoming President Putin to India for the early December summit, indicating the ongoing commitment to strengthening India-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)