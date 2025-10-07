Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Sparks Debate

In a significant political development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu at a hospital in Siliguri. Murmu, who sustained injuries following an attack during his visit to flood-devastated areas in the northern part of the state, received treatment at a private facility.

Banerjee's visit to the injured MP has sparked political controversy, as it comes a day after BJP leaders called out the state government for its handling of the assault incident involving Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh. In a personal meeting, Banerjee inquired about Murmu's health and assured his family of governmental support, highlighting her administration's outreach.

The state's primary opposition party, BJP, has expressed dissatisfaction with the visit, questioning why no arrests have been made related to the attack. This incident has further fueled the ongoing political rivalry between the West Bengal government and the BJP, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Banerjee exchanging sharp comments over the state's law and order situation amidst natural calamities affecting the region.

