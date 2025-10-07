Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

The newly-elected mayor of Herdecke, in western Germany, was discovered with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officials, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are labeling the incident as "an abhorrent act" against Iris Stalzer, who was set to assume office on November 1.

Stalzer, a member of the Social Democrats, was found wounded at her home and subsequently airlifted to a hospital. Authorities have not disclosed specifics about her injuries. However, Matthias Miersch, leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group, has communicated that the injuries resulted from a stabbing.

Stalzer defeated the centre-right Christian Democrats in the recent election. As investigations continue, a personal motive is being considered among other lines of inquiry. The town of Herdecke, with about 23,000 residents, is situated between Hagen and Dortmund in Germany's Ruhr region.

(With inputs from agencies.)