Tragedy Strikes Newly-Elected Mayor of Herdecke

Iris Stalzer, the recently-elected mayor of Herdecke, Germany, was found with life-threatening injuries in her home. A member of the Social Democrats, she was due to take office in November. The incident, described as an 'abhorrent act', is under thorough investigation, with all possibilities being considered.

  Country:
  • Germany

The newly-elected mayor of Herdecke, in western Germany, was discovered with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Officials, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are labeling the incident as "an abhorrent act" against Iris Stalzer, who was set to assume office on November 1.

Stalzer, a member of the Social Democrats, was found wounded at her home and subsequently airlifted to a hospital. Authorities have not disclosed specifics about her injuries. However, Matthias Miersch, leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group, has communicated that the injuries resulted from a stabbing.

Stalzer defeated the centre-right Christian Democrats in the recent election. As investigations continue, a personal motive is being considered among other lines of inquiry. The town of Herdecke, with about 23,000 residents, is situated between Hagen and Dortmund in Germany's Ruhr region.

