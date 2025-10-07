Left Menu

Pam Bondi Faces Senate Firestorm Over Justice Decisions

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi faced scrutiny during her Senate panel appearance, defending the Justice Department's recent actions. Bondi backed President Trump's enforcement strategies amidst criticism and defended investigations targeting his critics. The session highlighted tensions over political influence in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:27 IST
Pam Bondi Faces Senate Firestorm Over Justice Decisions
Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi encountered a rigorous grilling at a Senate panel hearing on Tuesday, as she defended the Justice Department's enforcement efforts under President Donald Trump. Bondi took a partisan approach, criticizing Democratic lawmakers amid questions about the Department's intensified activities in Democrat-led cities.

In the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi rebuffed concerns about ongoing investigations targeting Trump's adversaries, including former FBI Director James Comey. She contended that the Department under Trump's administration was focusing on combating real crime, despite external pressures suggesting otherwise.

Bondi's stance comes amid growing controversy over the Justice Department's shifting protocols, criticized for political bias and for altering long-standing norms meant to keep investigations impartial. Her testimony underscored the broader clashes within the Department as it aligns closely with the President's agenda, facing pushback from Democratic senators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
3
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
4
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025