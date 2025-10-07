Pam Bondi Faces Senate Firestorm Over Justice Decisions

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi encountered a rigorous grilling at a Senate panel hearing on Tuesday, as she defended the Justice Department's enforcement efforts under President Donald Trump. Bondi took a partisan approach, criticizing Democratic lawmakers amid questions about the Department's intensified activities in Democrat-led cities.

In the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi rebuffed concerns about ongoing investigations targeting Trump's adversaries, including former FBI Director James Comey. She contended that the Department under Trump's administration was focusing on combating real crime, despite external pressures suggesting otherwise.

Bondi's stance comes amid growing controversy over the Justice Department's shifting protocols, criticized for political bias and for altering long-standing norms meant to keep investigations impartial. Her testimony underscored the broader clashes within the Department as it aligns closely with the President's agenda, facing pushback from Democratic senators.

