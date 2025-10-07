Trump Weighs Invoking Insurrection Act Amid Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump refrains from declaring his intentions to invoke the Insurrection Act, although he acknowledges its previous use. He suggests it could be applied in cities like Chicago if state authorities fail to manage crime effectively. This echoes his consideration of employing the Act to override legal restrictions.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday remained non-committal on whether he would invoke the Insurrection Act, a law that enables the deployment of military forces within the United States, which he notes has been used in the past.
During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump referenced Chicago, a city plagued by crime, implying that federal intervention might be necessary if the local government fails to address the issue effectively. He stated, "If the governor can't do the job, we'll do the job."
On the previous day, Trump had indicated a willingness to consider the Insurrection Act to bypass judicial constraints on deploying National Guard troops in cities, particularly amidst pushback from local and state officials.
