Left Menu

Trump Weighs Invoking Insurrection Act Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump refrains from declaring his intentions to invoke the Insurrection Act, although he acknowledges its previous use. He suggests it could be applied in cities like Chicago if state authorities fail to manage crime effectively. This echoes his consideration of employing the Act to override legal restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:59 IST
Trump Weighs Invoking Insurrection Act Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Tuesday remained non-committal on whether he would invoke the Insurrection Act, a law that enables the deployment of military forces within the United States, which he notes has been used in the past.

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump referenced Chicago, a city plagued by crime, implying that federal intervention might be necessary if the local government fails to address the issue effectively. He stated, "If the governor can't do the job, we'll do the job."

On the previous day, Trump had indicated a willingness to consider the Insurrection Act to bypass judicial constraints on deploying National Guard troops in cities, particularly amidst pushback from local and state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States
2
The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

The Conservative Comeback: Embracing Trump's Playbook

 United Kingdom
3
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties

 India
4
ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

ED Cracks Down on Rs 11 Crore Bank Loan Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025