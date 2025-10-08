Cameroon's President Biya Seeks to Extend 43-Year Rule Amidst Unrest

Cameroon's President Paul Biya, aged 92, kicked off his re-election campaign in the Far North region, amid political unrest and security challenges. As the longest-serving African head of state, Biya aims to extend his presidency to an eighth term in the October 12 election.

During a campaign rally in Maroua, a town afflicted by extremist attacks, Biya vowed to enhance security, reduce youth unemployment, and improve infrastructure. He addressed skeptics' concerns, asserting that, "these problems are not insurmountable," drawing upon his extensive experience.

Challenges remain significant, with a divided opposition and questioned election integrity. Despite this, Biya is tipped to retain power in a divided nation battling corruption, poverty, and a secessionist movement, raising questions about the credibility of electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)