Trump's Trade Tango with Canada

In a high-stakes meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump assured Canada of fair treatment in ongoing trade discussions, focusing on controversial U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports. However, discussions about the broader continental trade deal, involving Mexico, were less conclusive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported progress after talks with Trump, but acknowledged that substantial work remains on the trade front. Talks of revisiting the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) emerged, targeting sectors like steel and aluminum that have borne the brunt of existing tariffs.

Political dynamics have shifted, with Carney assuming leadership from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, marking a more collaborative rapport with Trump. Despite ongoing trade tension, both leaders emphasized combined economic interests, while Canada negotiated under pressure to maintain trade equilibrium.

