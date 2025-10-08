Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tango with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over tariffs on Canadian goods. While Carney expressed some optimism after the discussions, significant challenges remain, particularly over steel and autos. The possibility of revising the USMCA was also discussed amidst tensions.

Updated: 08-10-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:46 IST
Trump

In a high-stakes meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump assured Canada of fair treatment in ongoing trade discussions, focusing on controversial U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports. However, discussions about the broader continental trade deal, involving Mexico, were less conclusive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported progress after talks with Trump, but acknowledged that substantial work remains on the trade front. Talks of revisiting the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) emerged, targeting sectors like steel and aluminum that have borne the brunt of existing tariffs.

Political dynamics have shifted, with Carney assuming leadership from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, marking a more collaborative rapport with Trump. Despite ongoing trade tension, both leaders emphasized combined economic interests, while Canada negotiated under pressure to maintain trade equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

