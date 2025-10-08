Left Menu

Tamil Actor Vijay's Party Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Karur Stampede Probe

Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Madras High Court decision regarding a probe into the Karur stampede. TVK is pressing for an independent investigation, highlighting possible conspiracy involvement and criticizing remarks made by the high court.

  • Country:
  • India

Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is challenging a decision by the Madras High Court to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tamil Nadu police officers to investigate the tragic Karur stampede that killed 41 people. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea this Friday.

TVK has filed the petition through its secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, arguing that a fair and impartial investigation requires oversight from the Supreme Court. Concerns were raised about a possible conspiracy and dissatisfaction with the high court's critical remarks about Vijay and his party.

The stampede occurred during a rally that drew a crowd of 27,000, surpassing the expected attendance. Allegations have been made blaming Vijay's seven-hour delay in reaching the venue for the tragedy, prompting calls for a more thorough independent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

