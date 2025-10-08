YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Conditional Visit to Narsipatnam

Visakhapatnam Police have allowed YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a conditional visit to Narsipatnam Medical College on October 9. His visit forms part of a campaign against the alleged privatization of 10 government medical colleges by the TDP-led NDA government.

According to a Visakhapatnam city police statement, Reddy is permitted to travel by road to the Makavarapalem medical college. The route includes stops from the airport to NAD Junction, Pendurthi, and Saripalli, before proceeding on the national highway through Anakapalli and Tallapalem to reach Makavarapalem.

The police have prohibited changes to the route, public gatherings, and meetings along the way. Reddy's convoy is limited to 10 vehicles, and any breach of these conditions may lead to revocation of the permission. Organizers will also bear responsibility for any injuries, fatalities, or damage to property during the tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)