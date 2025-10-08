Left Menu

Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Stampede at Vijay's Rally

A BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has petitioned the Supreme Court for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede at a Vijay political rally, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. The plea seeks to transfer the investigation from Tamil Nadu Police and requests enhanced compensation for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:57 IST
Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Stampede at Vijay's Rally
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader in Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic stampede at a political rally organized by actor and TVK founder Vijay, which resulted in 41 deaths and more than 60 injuries.

The plea, submitted by G S Mani, a lawyer and vice-president of the BJP's state legal cell, calls for transferring the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police to either the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a Supreme Court judge's supervision. The petition also demands an increase in compensation for the victims.

Despite the formation of a local SIT by the high court, the petition argues that an independent investigation is essential due to the state machinery being under scrutiny. The plea seeks Rs 50 lakh per deceased from the state government and Rs 1 crore each from actor Vijay and his political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
2
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

 India
4
Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025