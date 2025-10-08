Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Stampede at Vijay's Rally
A BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has petitioned the Supreme Court for a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede at a Vijay political rally, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. The plea seeks to transfer the investigation from Tamil Nadu Police and requests enhanced compensation for victims.
- Country:
- India
A BJP leader in Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic stampede at a political rally organized by actor and TVK founder Vijay, which resulted in 41 deaths and more than 60 injuries.
The plea, submitted by G S Mani, a lawyer and vice-president of the BJP's state legal cell, calls for transferring the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police to either the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a Supreme Court judge's supervision. The petition also demands an increase in compensation for the victims.
Despite the formation of a local SIT by the high court, the petition argues that an independent investigation is essential due to the state machinery being under scrutiny. The plea seeks Rs 50 lakh per deceased from the state government and Rs 1 crore each from actor Vijay and his political party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Superstar Shivarajkumar Advises Caution for Vijay in Politics
Supreme Court Demands Original IHFL Records Amid Alleged Financial Irregularities
Supreme Court's Guiding Light: Balancing Compassion and Regulation in Railway Compensation
Supreme Court Acquits Man in High-Profile Murder Case Due to Flawed Trial
Supreme Court Chronicles: From Stampedes to Symbols