Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Stampede at Vijay's Rally

A BJP leader in Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragic stampede at a political rally organized by actor and TVK founder Vijay, which resulted in 41 deaths and more than 60 injuries.

The plea, submitted by G S Mani, a lawyer and vice-president of the BJP's state legal cell, calls for transferring the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police to either the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a Supreme Court judge's supervision. The petition also demands an increase in compensation for the victims.

Despite the formation of a local SIT by the high court, the petition argues that an independent investigation is essential due to the state machinery being under scrutiny. The plea seeks Rs 50 lakh per deceased from the state government and Rs 1 crore each from actor Vijay and his political party.

