Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Influence in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of acting like an 'acting Prime Minister,' urging caution to PM Modi about Shah's intentions. She likens Shah to Mir Zafar, alluding to historical betrayal. Banerjee claims the Election Commission operates under Shah's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Influence in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a strong critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's role in governance, accusing him of assuming the demeanor of an 'acting Prime Minister.'

Upon her return from flood-stricken north Bengal, Banerjee issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be wary of Shah's political maneuvers. She compared Shah to Mir Zafar, the infamous figure who betrayed Bengal in the 18th century.

Banerjee further alleged that the Election Commission's actions, particularly concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, are directed under Shah's influence, with Modi being fully aware of his activities.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
2
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

 India
4
Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025