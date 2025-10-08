Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah's Influence in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a strong critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's role in governance, accusing him of assuming the demeanor of an 'acting Prime Minister.'

Upon her return from flood-stricken north Bengal, Banerjee issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be wary of Shah's political maneuvers. She compared Shah to Mir Zafar, the infamous figure who betrayed Bengal in the 18th century.

Banerjee further alleged that the Election Commission's actions, particularly concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, are directed under Shah's influence, with Modi being fully aware of his activities.