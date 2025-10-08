BJP Denies Coalition with National Conference, Demands Accountability from Omar Abdullah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has firmly rejected any intentions to join hands with the National Conference for forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir. This statement comes amid accusations by Omar Abdullah of potential alliances post-assembly elections last year.

Sunil Sharma, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, accused Abdullah of fabricating stories about a potential alliance. Sharma urged Abdullah to either publicly disclose evidence of any such offer or issue a formal apology.

Adding to the controversies, Sharma criticized Abdullah for his inconsistent stance toward the BJP and the central government, highlighting Abdullah's cordial meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi, contrasting with his opposition at home.

