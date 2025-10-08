BJP Denies Coalition with National Conference, Demands Accountability from Omar Abdullah
The BJP clarified it has no intentions of forming a government with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Sunil Sharma accused Omar Abdullah of false claims about potential alliances. He urged Abdullah to present proof or apologize for misleading allegations, pointing out he's been contradictorily friendly with Union ministers.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has firmly rejected any intentions to join hands with the National Conference for forming a government in Jammu and Kashmir. This statement comes amid accusations by Omar Abdullah of potential alliances post-assembly elections last year.
Sunil Sharma, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, accused Abdullah of fabricating stories about a potential alliance. Sharma urged Abdullah to either publicly disclose evidence of any such offer or issue a formal apology.
Adding to the controversies, Sharma criticized Abdullah for his inconsistent stance toward the BJP and the central government, highlighting Abdullah's cordial meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi, contrasting with his opposition at home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Coalition to Discuss Gaza's Future
Babis in Coalition Talks: Czech Government on Brink of Change
World News Roundup: Helicopter Crashes, Political Alliances, Quantum Mechanics Nobel, and More!
Bihar Elections: The Battle of Coalitions and Changing Alliances
Andrej Babis' Coalition Conundrum: Navigating Czech Politics