Trump Calls for Arrests Amid Controversial Troop Deployments

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified political tensions by demanding the imprisonment of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing them of obstructing immigration officers. The call comes as his administration sends military troops to Chicago, sparking heated debates about federal overreach.

Both Johnson and Pritzker have denied any wrongdoing, labeling Trump's moves as steps toward authoritarianism. The mayor recently enacted an 'ICE Free Zone' executive order, curbing federal agents' access to city properties, while Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential contender, openly opposed the troop deployment.

The controversial troop movement met with widespread dissent, with many Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, opposing such military action absent an external threat. Trump's push to quell crime contrasts with falling violent crime rates and predominantly peaceful protests against his immigration policies.

