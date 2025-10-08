Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

The inauguration of the incomplete Navi Mumbai International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, accused Modi of ignoring the plight of flood-stricken farmers and indulging in self-promotion during the event.

Sapkal further alleged that Modi had refrained from naming the airport after the late D B Patil, instead intending to associate it with himself. He criticized the prime minister for boasting and avoiding critical issues such as relief for flood victims.

The Congress leader also questioned the BJP government's unfulfilled promises, highlighting incomplete projects inaugurated by Modi and accusing him of politicizing national security matters for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)