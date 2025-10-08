Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Maharashtra Congress president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring flood-affected farmers while inaugurating the incomplete Navi Mumbai International Airport. Sapkal accused Modi of self-promotion and failing to address past promises or issues of national security responsibly.
The inauguration of the incomplete Navi Mumbai International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, accused Modi of ignoring the plight of flood-stricken farmers and indulging in self-promotion during the event.
Sapkal further alleged that Modi had refrained from naming the airport after the late D B Patil, instead intending to associate it with himself. He criticized the prime minister for boasting and avoiding critical issues such as relief for flood victims.
The Congress leader also questioned the BJP government's unfulfilled promises, highlighting incomplete projects inaugurated by Modi and accusing him of politicizing national security matters for electoral gains.
