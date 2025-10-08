Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Maharashtra Congress president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring flood-affected farmers while inaugurating the incomplete Navi Mumbai International Airport. Sapkal accused Modi of self-promotion and failing to address past promises or issues of national security responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:02 IST
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the incomplete Navi Mumbai International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked controversy. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, accused Modi of ignoring the plight of flood-stricken farmers and indulging in self-promotion during the event.

Sapkal further alleged that Modi had refrained from naming the airport after the late D B Patil, instead intending to associate it with himself. He criticized the prime minister for boasting and avoiding critical issues such as relief for flood victims.

The Congress leader also questioned the BJP government's unfulfilled promises, highlighting incomplete projects inaugurated by Modi and accusing him of politicizing national security matters for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025