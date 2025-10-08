Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Road to Recovery: Hospital Update
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, has been shifted from the ICU to a ward at Manipal Hospital due to an infection. Though the exact nature of his infection is undisclosed, sources indicate it might be a urinary tract infection. He is under medical supervision.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has shown signs of improvement after being hospitalized with an infection. The 92-year-old statesman has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a ward, where he is currently receiving medical management, according to a statement released by Manipal Hospital.
The hospital, located on Old Airport Road, admitted Gowda after he was diagnosed with an infection. Although officials have not specified the type of infection, sources suggest it may be a urinary tract infection.
Despite his health challenges, the Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch has remained politically active, having addressed a press conference at the party office on October 3. A team of medical experts is closely monitoring his recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
