Political Shake-Up: Gandapur Removed After Military Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was removed by Imran Khan's PTI after a deadly military operation in Orakzai district. New appointee Muhammad Sohail Afridi takes over as the province grapples with rising terrorism. Gandapur resigned, citing Imran Khan’s directive amidst escalating security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:02 IST
Political Shake-Up: Gandapur Removed After Military Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Ali Amin Gandapur
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political development, Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been removed from office by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by former premier Imran Khan. This decision follows a deadly incident in the province, resulting in the deaths of 11 military personnel during clashes with Taliban militants in the Orakzai district.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja announced Gandapur's removal, stating that Muhammad Sohail Afridi has been appointed as his replacement. The decision came after a meeting with Khan in Adaila Jail, where Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of the province's law and order situation.

The move comes amid rising concerns about terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Raja describing the current situation as the worst in terms of terrorist activities. Gandapur's resignation statement indicated that he was following Khan's instructions to relinquish his role, as the party seeks to distance itself from the federal government's policies, which Khan has criticized for over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

