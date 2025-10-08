Left Menu

From Fragile Five to Economic Mighty: Modi's Transformational Leadership

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India from one of the 'fragile five' economies to the fourth largest globally. As Modi enters his 25th year in leadership, Radhakrishnan credits his vision of 'Rashtra Pratham' for significant economic and social progress.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for his leadership, which has propelled India from the 'fragile five' to the fourth largest economy.

The vice president commended Modi as he embarked on his 25th year as a government leader, highlighting his impactful vision of 'Rashtra Pratham' (India First).

Modi's policies have lifted 25 crore people from extreme poverty and have fostered national pride through initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. Radhakrishnan expressed hope that Modi will continue to guide the nation with dedication and vision.

