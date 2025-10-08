Akhilesh Yadav Stands Firm with Azam Khan: A Battle Against Political Harassment

In a demonstration of steadfast support, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met with senior party leader Azam Khan at his Rampur residence on Wednesday, discussing Khan's ongoing legal troubles and alleged persecution by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Describing Khan as a pivotal figure in the Samajwadi Party and a close ally of the party's patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh criticized the numerous legal cases lodged against Khan and his family. He declared these actions as 'politically-motivated' attacks aimed at damaging the legacy of a prominent socialist leader.

Despite facing multiple legal challenges, Khan remains a formidable figure within the party, with Yadav vowing to overturn these 'false' charges once the Samajwadi Party regains power in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Khan has dismissed rumors of joining rival political factions, emphasizing his continued allegiance to the Samajwadi Party.

