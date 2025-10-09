Political Uncertainty Looms as France Seeks New Premier

France's caretaker Prime Minister Lecornu resigned on Monday, stirring up political uncertainty. He took on the role as the country's fifth prime minister in just two years, but his administration became the shortest in modern France after he stepped down hours following its announcement.

To mitigate the risk of snap parliamentary elections, President Emmanuel Macron tasked Lecornu with engaging leaders from across the political spectrum. The consultations aim to stabilize the situation by forming a new government, despite looming pressure from various political factions urging Macron to resign or call elections.

As France grapples with economic vulnerabilities, markets have shown slight reprieve, with French assets improving on hopes of an imminent governmental agreement. However, the announcement of a new premier is still pending, as Macron deliberates on the decision amidst ongoing political turbulence.

