Political Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh's Interim Government

In a whirlwind of political tension in Bangladesh, environment and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has dismissed allegations of seeking a 'safe exit' from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The claims surfaced after NCP convenor Nahid Islam suggested that advisors were negotiating their safety amid a shifting political landscape.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a close ally of the interim government, voiced concerns over the advisers' alleged betrayal of trust during the student-led protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime. Nahid Islam criticized some advisors for prioritizing personal safety over public service, while NCP leader Sarjis Alam controversially remarked that the only 'safe exit' for advisors was 'death.'

Adding to the turmoil, a special tribunal issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Hasina and 29 others for crimes against humanity. As the nation braces for elections, political uncertainty looms large, with diplomatic interactions scrutinized and alliances tested. Meanwhile, social media reports detail Western diplomats visiting a beleaguered Awami League leader, hinting at complex international involvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)