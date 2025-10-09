Lavrov Endorses Trump's Controversial Gaza Peace Plan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed tentative support for U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, calling it the best current option. Moscow's backing comes despite ongoing tensions with Israel over military actions in Gaza. The proposal seeks eventual Palestinian statehood, though divisions remain on its feasibility.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza in an interview released on Wednesday, describing it as the best proposal available despite its general approach.
The plan, which includes 20 points containing provisions for 'statehood,' lacks specifics on the West Bank. Lavrov commented on its acceptability to Arab nations and noted the non-rejection by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underlining the Kremlin's support.
As Moscow intensifies relations with Iran, it remains critical of Israeli military actions in Gaza. The Kremlin asserts that a two-state solution is crucial for Middle East peace, and the current proposal involves an international group for Gaza's post-war management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Sergei Lavrov
- Trump
- peace plan
- Israel
- Palestine
- two-state solution
- Moscow
- Kremlin
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal
Hamas announces a deal leading to the end of war in Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli troops, aid entry and prisoner exchange, reports AP.
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.