Lavrov Endorses Trump's Controversial Gaza Peace Plan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza in an interview released on Wednesday, describing it as the best proposal available despite its general approach.

The plan, which includes 20 points containing provisions for 'statehood,' lacks specifics on the West Bank. Lavrov commented on its acceptability to Arab nations and noted the non-rejection by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underlining the Kremlin's support.

As Moscow intensifies relations with Iran, it remains critical of Israeli military actions in Gaza. The Kremlin asserts that a two-state solution is crucial for Middle East peace, and the current proposal involves an international group for Gaza's post-war management.

(With inputs from agencies.)